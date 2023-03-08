He said this during his delivery of the State of the Nation Address on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
SONA 2023: 'Even motorbike riders stop at traffic lights; things are improving' - Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo said that law and order are working better in Ghana under his administration because even motorbike riders now observe traffic regulations.
Recommended articles
"Even motorbike riders stop at traffic lights; things are improving," the President said.
According to him, his government’s massive investment in the Ghana Police Service, the recruitment of more officers into the service, coupled with the wind of change that is blowing under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police, Dr Georged Akuffo Dampare should be credited for the acclaimed improvement in law and order.
Earlier in his presentation, he pontificated that his government has constructed more roads than any government in the history of Ghana.
He made this claim on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, while delivering the State of The Nation Address (SONA).
According to the President, his government has spent monies borrowed by the state to build both inner-city and inter-city roads across the country, a move he says will continue to bring relief to the people of Ghana in terms of transportation.
Meanwhile, the construction of some roads has come to a standstill as the contractors have abandoned the projects due to a lack of payment for work done and funding for the continuation of others.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh