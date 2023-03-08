SONA 2023: 'Even motorbike riders stop at traffic lights; things are improving' - Akufo-Addo

"Even motorbike riders stop at traffic lights; things are improving," the President said.

According to him, his government’s massive investment in the Ghana Police Service, the recruitment of more officers into the service, coupled with the wind of change that is blowing under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police, Dr Georged Akuffo Dampare should be credited for the acclaimed improvement in law and order.

Earlier in his presentation, he pontificated that his government has constructed more roads than any government in the history of Ghana.

He made this claim on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, while delivering the State of The Nation Address (SONA).

According to the President, his government has spent monies borrowed by the state to build both inner-city and inter-city roads across the country, a move he says will continue to bring relief to the people of Ghana in terms of transportation.