The suspect identified as Sherina Mohammed, alias Alhajia and aged 40, she was arrested at her hide-out at Yeji on Monday night, August 3, 2020.

The suspect said to have pronounced the 90-year-old Madam Akua Denteh as a witch and allegedly ordered the lynching.

Reports stated that the said soothsayer was brought into the community to allegedly cast out witchcraft.

The soothsayer allegedly mentioned the deceased as a witch. When the deceased was informed, she denied being a witch and appealed to the soothsayer to spare her but her plea fell on deaf ears.