Speak now, don't wait until later - Gyampo tells public servants

"Don’t wait until you are no longer in public service to speak,"

His comments come on the heels of Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo justifying her decision to join pensioners to openly register their displeasure about their inclusion in the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP) after stating that she is no longer a government employee, therefore, has been ungagged.

She joined a group of pensioners to picket at the Ministry of Finance in Accra on Friday, February 10.

Speaking to journalists she said “These are all people who have worked, they have worked very hard, they could have left the country when others were going but they stayed, they worked for the nation.

“We have had our ups and downs. A lot of us were from generations where we were encouraged to save for tomorrow and all that. We have been through times where all your savings become nonsense because of some government policies, then over the years, bit by bit, people have become more confident in the economy and investments.