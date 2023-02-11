In a discussion on TV3'S key point, he explained that keeping quiet and not voicing out will destroy the system when they are no more in active service to the government.
Speak now, don't wait until later - Gyampo tells public servants
Professor at the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo has said all government employees should speak up now on the ills in Ghanaian society and not wait until later when they are no longer serving.
"Don’t wait until you are no longer in public service to speak,"
His comments come on the heels of Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo justifying her decision to join pensioners to openly register their displeasure about their inclusion in the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP) after stating that she is no longer a government employee, therefore, has been ungagged.
She joined a group of pensioners to picket at the Ministry of Finance in Accra on Friday, February 10.
Speaking to journalists she said “These are all people who have worked, they have worked very hard, they could have left the country when others were going but they stayed, they worked for the nation.
“We have had our ups and downs. A lot of us were from generations where we were encouraged to save for tomorrow and all that. We have been through times where all your savings become nonsense because of some government policies, then over the years, bit by bit, people have become more confident in the economy and investments.
“Quite several people here today, when they retired last two years have put everything into government bonds, it is a contract and now all of a sudden, you virtually want to, at gunpoint, force them to agree with you that the repayment of the yield of their investment should be as you dictate it. Why?” she lamented.
