30-year-old bodybuilder tragically dies after collapsing during competition

A Brazilian bodybuilder has sadly died during a live competition after collapsing in front of a shocked audience.

Wanderson Da Silva Moreira, aged 30, became unwell while competing at the Pantanal Contest in Campo Grande on Saturday. The event was a qualifying round for major bodybuilding shows like Mr Olympia Brazil and the Arnold Classic South America.

According to local reports, Wanderson, who came from Rondonopolis, suffered a cardiac arrest. Those watching said he seemed unsteady before falling on stage in full view of the judges and the audience.

Medical staff rushed to help him and treated him for over an hour, but sadly, he was pronounced dead shortly after, reports the Sun.

Wanderson's coach, deeply saddened by the incident, paid tribute to him online:

I have no words to describe the depth of sadness and shock I still feel. He was not just an athlete, he was a great friend, a family man, a man with a huge heart who was always willing to help those who needed him.

We can only mourn his loss and ask God to comfort especially his family and all of us. You are and always will be part of our team and family.

The competition was taking place at the Jose Abrao Gymnasium and was part of the national bodybuilding federation’s calendar.

Friend narrates events leading to unfortunate incident

A friend who was with Wanderson that day told Newsflash that the athlete had complained of feeling unwell earlier, but still chose to take part in the event. The friend also mentioned that Wanderson had a known history of high blood pressure.

Wanderson leaves behind his wife and two children.