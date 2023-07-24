Special Prosecutor arrests Cecilia Dapaah over $1m stolen money

In a statement copied to the media, the OSP said: "At 11:55 GMT on 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corrution-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence."

In a letter signed by the minister, on July 22, 2023, Mrs. Dapaah writes to willingly leave office as Sanitation Minister.

"I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time"

"I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts"