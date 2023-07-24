According to the OSP, the former Minister was placed under arrest in respect for corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money allegedly stolen from her home.
Special Prosecutor arrests Cecilia Dapaah over $1m stolen money
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has disclosed that the former Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has been arrested.
In a statement copied to the media, the OSP said: "At 11:55 GMT on 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corrution-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence."
In a letter signed by the minister, on July 22, 2023, Mrs. Dapaah writes to willingly leave office as Sanitation Minister.
"I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time"
"I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts"
There has been a public uproar over revelations in court that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis in her house.
