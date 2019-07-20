Mr Amidu had resigned from the NDC after he was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo as the country's first Special Prosecutor.

A member of the NDC's Council of Elders, who spoke to the news website Ghana Crusader, said positive discussions have been held with Martin Amidu.

"He, himself [Martin Amidu] is aware he is in the lion’s den. He is ideologically opposed to the Danquah-Busiast thought of politics and economic management. Our old flame of probity, transparency and accountability binds us all as comrades. So he is coming home," the Council of Elder was quoted.

The website also quoted a confident of Mr Amidu who said the Special Prosecutor rejoining the NDC “must not be anything just like a storm in a teacup.”

"This coming back must come with proper conditions and agreements. This time, nobody will be allowed to take advantage of us,” he added.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established in November 2017 with a specific mandate to oversee cases of corruption, involving public officers and individuals in the private sector.

Many Ghanaians were upbeat following the appointment of Mr. Amidu as the country’s first-ever Special Prosecutor, however the “Citizen Vigilante” has so far failed to make an effective impact at his new role.

This has led to criticisms from a section of the public, with some requesting answers from the former Attorney-General.

However, Mr. Amidu said his office has not been able to fully deliver on its mandate due to some legal and logistical constraints.

He explained that he has “only three seconded investigators from the Ghana Police Service with no prosecutor employed directly by the Office for obvious bureaucratic and technical reasons.”

He added, though, that his office has “managed to investigate and arraigned a number of public officers before the High Court for prosecution” despite these constraints.