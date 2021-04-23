RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

State press fresh charges against ex-SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Ernest Thompson will face fresh charges from the state.

This is due to a ruling by the Supreme Court that the charges against him were inappropriate.

The apex Court of the land had in March this year, ruled that the charges preferred against the accused were inappropriate and same did not meet the constitutional requirement.

At the High Court, Richard Gyambiby, a Senior State Attorney informed the court the State filed the new charge sheet on April 20, this year in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

Samuel Cudjoe, one of the lawyers for Thompson said he had not been served with the new charge sheet.

According to Mr Cudjoe he was not aware that a new charge sheet had been filed.

“We don’t know the nature of the particulars as contained in the charge sheet and we don’t know whether or not the charges were in compliance with the Supreme Court order,” Mr Cudjoe added.

Baffour Gyewu Bonsu who held brief for Thaddeus Sory, for Kramer, said when he was informed about the charge sheet he took steps to get a copy by going to the Court’s Registry.

Mr Gyewu Bonsu said, “I am yet to look at the charge sheet which was filed on April 20, this year.”

Ernest Thompson, John Hagan Mensah, a former Information Technology (IT) Manager at SSNIT, Juliet Hassan Kramer, the Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Business Systems (PBS); Caleb Kweku Afaglo, a Former Head of Management Information Systems (MIS) at SSNIT and Peter Hayibor a lawyer for SSNIT, have jointly been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit willfully causing financial loss to the state.

They are also variously being held over charges of willfully causing financial loss, defrauding by false pretences and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

