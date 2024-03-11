ADVERTISEMENT
Stay in the room and mourn — ASEPA boss counsels John Kumah's widow

Emmanuel Tornyi

Mensah Thompson, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), has counseled Apostle Lilian Kumah, widow of the late Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah, to avoid making public comments regarding the circumstances surrounding her husband's passing.

Mensah Thompson and Apostle Lilian Kumah
Mensah Thompson and Apostle Lilian Kumah

He urged the widow of Dr. Kumah to entrust the inquiry into the cause of death to professionals who will carry out an autopsy, emphasizing that it is not within her purview to ascertain the reason behind her husband's demise.

Thompson on Citi TV said "You are supposed to be in the room and mourn. Whatever people are claiming killed or didn’t kill your husband is not up to you. That is why there are professionals who will do an autopsy and that is none of your business. People can claim whatever they want to claim, but focus on mourning your husband."

This comes after Apostle Lilian Kumah refuted the circulating reports from both mainstream and social media suggesting that her husband succumbed to food poisoning.

In an interview with Accra-based Asaase radio, she clarified that her late husband valiantly battled a severe illness for over a year.

She disclosed that the doctors in Germany had diagnosed a terminal disease almost a year ago, and it was this ailment that ultimately claimed his life on Thursday, March 7, 2024, not food poisoning.

As the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah appealed to those speculating about the cause of her husband's death to cease, emphasizing the additional pain it inflicts on her immediate and extended family.

In a mournful tone, she called for prompt police intervention against individuals like Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, who publicly alleged that her late husband was poisoned without providing any supporting evidence.

Expressing her concern, Apostle Lilian Kumah questioned Captain Smart's audacity in making such bold claims about John Kumah, who dedicated his life to serving both his country and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She stressed the need for action according to the laws of the country, urging the leadership to hold Captain Smart accountable and demand proof for his unfounded allegations.

She is, however, demanding answers from Captain Smart over allegations that her husband succumbed to poisoning.

Emmanuel Tornyi

