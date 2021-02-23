According to him, the LGBT+ community is not forcing itself on Ghanaians.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said "Forcing ourselves into a society? I don’t think so...LGBTQ people are the ordinary Ghanaians, so, nobody is forcing anything on anyone."

"If anything at all, it is homophobia that is being projected, it is hate that is being projected at us and, so, for us, I believe that it is important for us to look at the hate, the homophobia, the discrimination that is being projected at us and then find a solution to this challenge," he said.

LGBT

The European Union has been accused of supporting and sponsoring the activities of LBGT rights in Ghana despite opposition from some Christian and other religious organizations in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has recently waged a crusade for the shut down of new office space.

The fundraiser was attended by several diplomats, including US Ambassador to Ghana and the Australian High Commissioner.

"The presidency, the ministry of foreign Affairs, and the IGP have every right to investigate that office to close it down immediately and arrest and prosecute those people involved in it," Foh-Amoaning said.