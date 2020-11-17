The maverick legislator slammed Mr. Amidu over the claims he made after resigning as Special Prosecutor.

He described the former Attorney General as “overhyped” and “a nobody” who is full of evil and vindictiveness.

Kennedy Agyapong

“Amidu’s statement will amount to nothing. What did he say Agyapa has done? He should tell us if anyone has sold Agyapa and kept the money in his pocket. He has not even done anything about Domelevo’s case,” Mr. Agyapong said on Net 2 TV.

“People just overhype anyone. Martin Amidu is a nobody, he’s full of evil. He’s just overhyped. Can you tell me what he achieved in all the positions he held? I don’t know what President Akufo-Addo saw in the guy as a hero.”

Mr. Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, to the surprise of many Ghanaians.

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo, he said he took the decision to resign due to several factors, including consistent interference of his work.

“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he explained.

He also disclosed that he and his deputy did not receive any salaries in the three years that they’ve been working.

“It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment),” Mr. Amidu wrote.

“The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency is yet to respond to Mr. Amidu’s resignation.