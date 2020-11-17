According to the NDC legislator, Mr. Amidu was drawing salary from the Presidency while in office.

“For one whole year, Martin Amidu was drawing salaries from the Presidency. He was drawing salary from the office of the President,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.

Mr. Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, to the surprise of many Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: Martin Amidu has resigned as Special Prosecutor

Inusah Fuseni

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo, he said he took the decision to resign due to several factors, including consistent interference of his work.

“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he explained.

He also disclosed that he and his deputy did not receive any salaries in the three years that they’ve been working.

“It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment),” Mr. Amidu wrote.

“The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation.”

However, reacting to these claims, Inusah Fuseni said a report available to Parliament shows the Presidency was taking care of the Special Prosecutor’s salaries.

“Monies were released to the Office of the Special Prosecutor from the Office of the President in the first year of operation,” the MP said.

“And so when we asked why he was paid from the Presidency they said because he was not on the pay roll, the only way he could get the money released to him was through the Office of the President.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency is yet to respond to Mr. Amidu’s resignation.