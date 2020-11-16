Martin Amidu has resigned as Special Prosecutor

Martin Amidu said in a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo that part of his decision is to to resign was to “enable Your Excellency to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has not been able to ensure his independence and freedom of action, Citinewsroom.com reports.

“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he stated.

The former Attorney General cited a “traumatic experience” between 20th October 2020 and 2nd November 2020 after releasing his 15-page corruption risk assessment on Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions as one of the reasons for his resignation.

Mr Amidu explained that although he thought he was exercising his mandate independently in relation to the controversial deal, the reactions he has received concerning the work makes him convinced that he was not expected to exercise his independence as a Special Prosecutor and that makes his work insupportable.

“In undertaking the analysis of the risk of prevention of corruption and anti-corruption assessment I sincerely believed that I was executing an independent mandate under the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Act, 2017 (Act 959) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L. I. 2374).”

“The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption. My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable,” Martin Amidu’s statement said.

Read Martin Amidu's resignation letter below:

