Stop the selective persecution of our members – NDC lashes out to Attorney General

In a statement copied to the media, the NDC the daily trial of Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson is a testament to their claims.

“The AG may want to use whatever legal gymnastics to try to make it look as if these prosecutions are so legally, factually and sufficiently evidence-based, but to the ordinary observer who has followed all that has gone on, know, this is no prosecution at all but persecution”.

“So the AG Godfred Yeboah Dame can try to “spin” the law, even on Appeal to get favourable decisions, but every reasonable observer can read between the lines.”

“We are happy the AG understands, appreciates, and sees the need for freedom of speech, and we hope that his expressions on freedom of speech in his Press Release is something he truly believes in and not just mere expressions on paper."

Pulse Ghana

The NDC Legal Directorate also called on Godfred Dame to channel the same energy to which he is prosecuting members of the NDC to other major cases such as the prosecution of the former CEO of Menzgold, accused persons in the JB Danquah’s murder among others.

“We also want a speedy trial in the Menzgold, Ahmed Suale, Major Mahama and J. B. Danquah cases and on this basis can they kindly also apply for daily trials in these cases too? Justice must be seen to be pursued and done to all manner of persons and in all cases.”

The NDC lawyer also condemned the ongoing criminal prosecution of its Assin North legislator, James Gyakye Quayson.

