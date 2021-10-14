According to Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, the Controller, all public sector workers are mandated to get their Ghana Card to harmonize database to facilitate biometric and unique identification of all workers on the government payroll.

In a memo to all public sector workers, Mr. Bosompem said the move is: "part of Government of Ghana's efforts to deliver speedily, secured and verified payroll service to government employees and pensioners while reducing the risk of undeserving payment or claims.

"By this notice, all existing and prospective Government workers are to ensure they are registered with the NIA and obtained their identity numbers."

Angel Carbonu reacting to the Controller and Accountant General described the directive as harsh adding that the order also meant to deprive government workers of their due for work done.

He said "We have received a letter to that effect and I must say that it is displeasing, to say the least. In fact, we have what we call the workman and compensation principle. The principle states that once it is proven that the workman has done his job, it is the duty of the beneficiary of that job to compensate the workman. This penchant of threatening not to pay a worker regardless of whether the worker has done his duty to push through a policy is absolutely wrong, and it ought to stop.

"If you want all Ghanaians to register for the Ghana card, why do you threaten me not to pay my salary when it can be proven that I have done the work that I’m supposed to do. So they want to disregard the work that someone has done over the Ghana card. What they are doing is to compel me through threats to register for the Ghana Card."