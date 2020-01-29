The NDC MP for Tamale South said the Minister needs to inform the house on measures government is taking to prevent the Wuhan Coronavirus from entering into the country.

“We may want to in the course of this meeting invite the Health Minister to apprise us of what he is doing to avoid the occurrence of the Coronavirus in our country.”

He made this call during the opening of the 4th session of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic yesterday, Tuesday.

Last week, authorities in Cote D'Ivoire announced that they have a suspected case of the virus, the first in the West African sub-region.

In a statement, Ivory Coast's Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene revealed that the 34-year-old student was coughing, sneezing and had difficulty breathing by the time she arrived at the Félix-Houphouët-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan.

MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu,

The student has since been moved to a safe location for further testing and is currently under medical observation.

According to the health ministry, "Her general state is satisfactory. There are, at this stage, suspicions of a case of pneumonia tied to the coronavirus."

The traveller, who has lived in China for the past five years, is expected to get her test results on Sunday evening. If confirmed, this will be the first case of the deadly virus in Africa.