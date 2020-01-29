The four have been identified as Andy Kwesi Enos (University of Reading), Esther Tieku (University of Kent), Priscilla Omari Konadu (University of East Anglia) and Gifty Appoh (University of Greenwich).

The deportation of the Ghanaian students was disclosed by the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyeman.

4 Ghanaian students deported from UK for forging scholarship papers

He confirmed that the students have also been banned for 10 years by the UK after they presented fake documents to their respective universities.

Ghanaweb reports that the four are currently in Ghana and assisting the security agencies with investigations.

Mr. Agyeman warned that the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat is on alert to fish out persons who forge documents to gain scholarships outside the country.

He said the tuition and cost of living of students who use illegal means to get scholarships will not be paid.

He added that the BNI and National Security have arrested some unscrupulous persons who attempted to lure people in believing that they can help them acquire scholarships.

“To mention, the UK alone for the 2019/2020 Academic Year, we had complaints of people issuing out fake scholarship award letters to suspecting applicants,” Mr. Agyeman said.

“They were able to get away through the visa and went to UK. But, because of the system we’ve put in place, no outlay of cash was paid to them.”