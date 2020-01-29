Sam George said this will happen because of the bad nature of Ghanaian roads where these ambulances will be used.

According to him, the nature of roads in the various constituencies will destroy the ambulances in no time.

Speaking on TV3 in Accra, the NDC MP said in his constituency for instance, the roads are very bad and it will have an effect on the life span of the ambulance.

READ ALSO: Report corrupt appointees to my office – Nana Addo

“The ambulances have a lifespan of five years and that is how come you must have a cycle of constantly replacing the ambulances,” he said.

“Government bringing in these ambulances is not the biggest intervention.”

Sam George claims a large part of his constituency, for instance, does not have good roads and so “if that ambulance travels on the road five times, the ambulance will break down”.

He said the roads will have dire effects on the ambulances.

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned 307 ambulances

“It is one thing having ambulances and it is another thing maintaining them.”

After being parked for months, the ambulances procured for the National Ambulance Service under the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives were commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Black Star Square.

Branded with names of the 275 constituencies, the ambulances were handed to the various representatives in Parliament.

Many had called for the immediate distribution of the ambulances when they were procured from Germany.