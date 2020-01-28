The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised to revamp the National Ambulance Service by providing ambulances for all constituencies in the country.

Last September, the government revealed that some of the ambulances had arrived in the country as part of the first batch.

However, the ambulances were parked in front of the State House in Accra, sparking criticism from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned 307 ambulances

The latest development, though, is that President Akufo-Addo has finally commissioned the ambulances.

At a colourful ceremony at the Black Stars Square today, the President commissioned 307 ambulances and declared them ready for use.

Ghanaians on social media have been reacting to commissioning of the ambulances.

Below are some of tweets from Ghanaians: