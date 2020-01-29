A video that has gone viral on social media shows one of the ambulances stopping to attend to the casualty.

Although Pulse.com.gh cannot confirm where exactly the incident happened, the ambulance had Sissala West Constituency inscribed on it.

A man giving a narration in the video said a motor rider was hit by a vehicle, after which the ambulance swiftly arrived to treat the victim.

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned 307 ambulances

“An accident just occurred here [and] an ambulance is here to rescue the people…The motor rider got hit by a moving vehicle from the opposite side and the ambulance is already here to rescue them,” the anonymous man said.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised to revamp the National Ambulance Service by providing ambulances for all constituencies in the country.

Last September, the government revealed that some of the ambulances had arrived in the country as part of the first batch.

However, the ambulances were parked in front of the State House in Accra, sparking criticism from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

On Tuesday, though, President Akufo-Addo finally commissioned the ambulances to the delight of many Ghanaians.

At a colourful ceremony at the Black Stars Square, the President commissioned 307 ambulances and declared them ready for use.

Watch the video of one the Sissala West ambulance attending to an accident victim below: