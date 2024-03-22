Support the National Peace Council

Understanding the mandate of the NPC

In 2011, the Parliament of Ghana found the need to establish the National Peace Council with the sole object to “facilitate and develop mechanisms for conflict prevention, management and resolution and to build sustainable peace”.

In analyzing the responsibility of NPC, emphasis is placed on the word “conflict” and distinguished from the word “dispute”. The distinction is not clear cut; however, disputes are usually short-term in character and are amenable to resolution by well-settled principles of law or custom. Conflicts are more complex encompassing historical, political communal, cultural or religious cleavages which persist for long periods or over generations and are not amenable to easy resolution by the courts of law or judicial committees and often erupt into violence, which then attracts the intervention of the security agencies and the Police. Dagbon and Bawku conflicts are well-known examples, but there are others as documented in a study undertaken by NPC with the collaboration of UNDP and Cape Coast University, entitled “Mapping Conflicts in Ghana”.

It should be stressed that the only function of the Council is to facilitate and develop mechanisms for conflict prevention, management, and resolution and to build sustainable peace in the country. The NPC is not a police force, a security agency, or a court of law. It does not have any executive power either.

The NPC has often been criticized by the media or certain political personalities on the grounds of failure to denounce allegedly wrongful acts of political players in this country or failure to be even-handed in such denunciations. However, the precise language of NPC's mandate scrupulously and meticulously excludes the power to denounce any party or acts or even the power to make a mandatory intervention in a conflict, including the incidental power to condemn any party to such a conflict. The National Peace Council, unlike a Court of law, does not have the power to condemn any party or even issue an indictment against any entity. Such a line of operation is repugnant to the essentially facilitative and mediatory role of the Council.

Role of the Public in Promoting Peace

Ghana’s Peace is not solely the responsibility of the NPC—it requires the collective effort of individuals from all walks of life. The public plays a crucial role in promoting peace by fostering understanding, empathy, and tolerance within their communities. By actively engaging in peace-building activities, the public can contribute to creating a more harmonious society. The NPC recognizes the importance of public involvement and encourages individuals to take an active role in promoting peace. Without public support, the organization would not be able to effectively resolve conflicts, facilitate dialogue, and promote peace. By supporting the NPC, individuals can help ensure that the organization works in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere devoid of prejudice, mistrust, hate, verbal attacks; and has the resources and means to continue its peacebuilding efforts. Every action, no matter how small, can have a ripple effect and contribute to the larger goal of building a peaceful country.

Ways the Public Can Contribute to the Work of the National Peace Council

Volunteering Opportunities with the NPC

Volunteering is an excellent way to directly contribute to the work of the National Peace Council. The organization offers a range of volunteer opportunities that cater to different skills and interests. Whether you have expertise in conflict resolution, event planning, or community outreach, there is a role for you to play. By volunteering with the National Peace Council, you can actively engage in peace-building activities and make a tangible impact in your community. Volunteering not only benefits the organization but also provides individuals with personal growth and fulfillment as they contribute to a cause greater than themselves. For example, in 2022 the NPC inaugurated about 40 forty peace ambassadors to help prevent violent extremism in the country. The volunteers, have underwent training, were selected from five communities — Ashaiman, Nima, Odododiodio and Ayawaso, all in the Greater Accra Region, and Techiman in the Bono East Region. The initiative was under a project dubbed: “Preventing violent extremism: The gender perspective and women’s role”.

Spreading Awareness on Digital Space

In today's digital age, social media platforms provide a powerful tool for raising awareness and promoting causes. By leveraging your online presence, you can help spread the word about the National Peace Council and its mission. Share updates, success stories, and upcoming events on your social media profiles to educate your friends, family, and followers about the importance of peace-building initiatives. Encourage them to get involved and support the National Peace Council's work. By utilizing the vast reach of social media, you can amplify the organization's message and inspire others to join the cause.

Participating in Peace-Building Events

The National Peace Council regularly organizes peace-building events, workshops, and seminars to engage the public and promote dialogue. By participating in these events, you not only gain valuable knowledge and insights but also contribute to the overall mission of peace. These events provide opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals, learn from experts in the field, and engage in meaningful conversations. By actively participating in peace-building events organized by the National Peace Council, you become an agent of change and contribute to creating a more peaceful society.

Collaborating NPCs Community Projects

Another way to contribute to the work of the National Peace Council is by collaborating on community projects. The organization often partners with local communities to address specific issues and promote peace at the grassroots level. By getting involved in these projects, you can actively contribute to the development and implementation of initiatives that have a direct impact on your community. Collaborating with the National Peace Council allows you to share your ideas, skills, and resources to create positive change and build a more peaceful society from the ground up.

Donating to Support the NPCs Initiatives

Another way to support the National Peace Council is through donations. The organization relies on financial contributions to fund its initiatives and carry out its programs. By donating to the National Peace Council, you can directly support their efforts in conflict resolution, community engagement, and peace education. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps the organization make a difference in the lives of individuals and communities affected by conflict. Your contribution can help provide resources, training, and support to those in need, ultimately promoting peace and harmony. For instance, in 2021, the NPC launched the Peace Fund to mobilize support for financial resources to supplement government's limited budgetary allocations for enhanced peacebuilding in Ghana. The fund is currently operational can receive donations from all sectors that is from individuals, businesses, religious organisations, international bodies among others.

Conclusion and Call to Action

Promoting peace and harmony is a collective responsibility, and the NPC recognizes the crucial role of the public in achieving this goal. By understanding the importance of public support, exploring various ways to contribute, and actively engaging in peace-building activities, individuals can make a significant impact in promoting peace. Whether through volunteering, donating, raising awareness, or collaborating on community projects, there are opportunities for everyone to get involved and contribute to the work of the National Peace Council.

Together, we can make a difference and create a more peaceful world for ourselves and future generations. Peace begins with every one of us. Let's work together towards a more peaceful and harmonious society.

The writer is the Staff of the Information Services Department,

Ministry of Information

