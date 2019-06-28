He stated that he will seek a review of the judgement since he believes that it was unlawful and based on wrong facts.

The properties of Woyome includes two executive buildings located at Trasacco in Accra, the office complex of Anator Holdings, a company owned by the businessman, two residential buildings at Caprice and Abelemkpe, both suburbs in Accra, as well as a quarry owned by Woyome in the Eastern Region.

The court said a claim by the now-defunct UT Bank that Agbesi Woyome used two of his houses at Trasacco as collateral for a loan could not be proven.

The court presided over by Justice Alfred Benin ruled that apart from the two houses at Trasacco, his property at Kpehe as well as a stone quarry he owns should be sold.

The state identified the properties estimated at GH¢20 million to pay the debt.

Justice Alfred Benin also awarded a cost of GH¢60,000 each to be paid by Anator Holdings and Quarry Limited; and now-defunct UT Bank.

Woyome has already refunded a little over GH¢4 million of the GH¢51.2 million to the state.

Speaking after the ruling in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Woyome said "I believe that the sole judge erred both in facts and in law. So far as he has erred. I still have a right to review. I will exercise that right of review."