Supreme Court throws out Dafeamekpor’s writ against ministerial nominees

Evans Annang

The Supreme Court has struck out a case by Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for South Dayi.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor
Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The opposition lawmaker was seeking a restraining order against the Speaker of Parliament from approving some ministerial nominees.

The case when called in court on Wednesday March 27, 2024 was immediately stood down for the Court to verify from the Bailiff of the Court if hearing notice was served on the Plaintiff.

In his lawsuit against the Speaker of Parliament (1st defendant) and the Attorney General (2nd defendant), on March 18, 2024, the NDC legislator argues that the President should have sought parliamentary approval before reassigning ministers whose appointments were revoked.

President Akufo-Addo on February 14, 2024, announced a reshuffle consisting of 13 ministers and 10 deputy ministers being relieved of their post, while six of them were reassigned into various portfolios.

More soon.

