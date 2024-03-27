Supreme Court throws out Dafeamekpor’s writ against ministerial nominees

The case when called in court on Wednesday March 27, 2024 was immediately stood down for the Court to verify from the Bailiff of the Court if hearing notice was served on the Plaintiff.

In his lawsuit against the Speaker of Parliament (1st defendant) and the Attorney General (2nd defendant), on March 18, 2024, the NDC legislator argues that the President should have sought parliamentary approval before reassigning ministers whose appointments were revoked.

President Akufo-Addo on February 14, 2024, announced a reshuffle consisting of 13 ministers and 10 deputy ministers being relieved of their post, while six of them were reassigned into various portfolios.

