One person in custody over death of 22-year-old in Bolga Central

Evans Effah

The police have taken one person into custody in connection with the tragic death of a 22-year-old man in Yorogo, a suburb of Bolgatanga Central.

According to preliminary reports from the police, the suspect, Abotiyareba Aduko, allegedly stabbed the victim, identified as Asobire Akuta, during a heated altercation on December 19, 2023, around 6:30 pm.

The incident unfolded in Yorogo, raising concerns about the safety and security of the area.

The police were quick to respond to the scene of the crime, and initial findings suggest that the violent altercation resulted in the fatal stabbing of Asobire Akuta.

Emergency services rushed the victim to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, the medical authorities pronounced Asobire Akuta dead upon arrival.

The suspect, Abotiyareba Aduko, is now in police custody, actively cooperating with the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. The police, in collaboration with relevant authorities, are working to piece together the details of the altercation and stabbing to establish a comprehensive understanding of the incident.

The incident has stirred concerns within the community, prompting a heightened focus on ensuring public safety.

The police reassured residents of Yorogo and Bolgatanga Central that measures are being taken to maintain order and prevent any potential escalation.

As investigations unfold, the police are urging anyone with relevant information about the incident to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in maintaining peace and security.

The tragic event serves as a somber reminder of the need for vigilance and conflict resolution within communities to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future.

