They intended to carry out the plot at a gathering where the president, his vice, chief of defence staff and other top government officials were all present.

This was revealed by the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, on Saturday while speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile program.

"There were scenes where they even contemplated the kidnapping of the President, and this is video, it will come out in court. They contemplated a situation the kidnapping of the President, the Vice President, Chief of Defence Staff and some other top shots have congregated at a place to explode that thing they were doing (you see the guy manufacturing) with the doctor present, this is video,” Mr Baako revealed.

“And they talk of exploding this thing with needles coming out and then also some chemicals that will make you go off. They contemplate that, these are things that were discussing and you see the manufacturing in action,” he added.

Moreover, he said the video which is yet to be used as evidence in court was taken by spies over a period of 15 months. He commended the defence intelligence for acting swiftly.

“You see they had been infiltrated. It was the infiltrators who were videoing and recording for 15 months and I give credit to the security establishment, the defence intelligence in particular. The meetings where they met and decided to recruit is all recorded. So in my view, this is not one of the fakes, although there have been fakes before,” he exclaimed.

Furthermore, he cried, “I will be disappointed if charges of treason are not preferred subsequently with what we are going through because of what I know and what I’ve seen; it will not be in the national interest. Let the court decide whether they are guilty or not guilty but the evidence is available to the state, and it should be sooner than later that it is put before the court.”

Dr Fredrick Yao Mac-Palm, a medical practitioner, together with Donya Kafui, alias Ezor, a blacksmith, Bright Allah Debrah Ofosu, freight manger, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli and Gershon Akpa, a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces, have been charged in court.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in a press release, revealed how state agencies detected and foiled the planned attack leading to the retrieval of several arms, explosive devices and ammunitions from Alajo and Bawaleshie in Accra and Dodowa respectively.

The press statement explained that surveillance on the activities of the persons involved commenced in June 2018 when Dr Mac-Palm and Ofosu started organising a series of meetings at the Next Door Beach Resort, Teshie, and other locations in Accra, in furtherance of their objectives.