Suspected food poisoning: Over 30 students hospitalised after eating waakye

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, following the consumption of waakye and stew during lunchtime.

While some of the affected students are receiving treatment at the Ajumako Baah Salvation Army Polyclinic, others are being cared for at the Ajumako District Government Hospital.

Physician Assistant Daniel Agyeakpor stated in an interview that most of the students are in stable condition and are awaiting lab results to determine the cause of the stomach ache.

The administrator of the Salvation Army Polyclinic has appealed for government support to address the issue. School authorities have not yet commented on the matter.

"So students started trooping to a facility over the night where there were complaints of diarrhoea and vomiting. As of now, most of them, even all of them, have been stabilised, but we don’t know the root cause.

"So, we are now waiting for the lab results, so we cannot conclude on the cause of whatever they’re presented with. I can’t tell because I’m not at the school with them. I'm dealing with the conditions they’ve presented with their symptoms.