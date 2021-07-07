Swine flu outbreak hits Akuse Methodist SHS

According to a report by Accra based Starr FM, most of the students tested positive for the viruses after a sample of tests.

Out of 34 samples taken for testing, 13 students tested positive for H1N1 while 19 tested positive for hCoVs.

However the the Eastern Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Winfred Ofosu has allayed the fears of parents when said the situation is under control.

“We asked them to get one of the dormitories and isolate them but they have a problem with structures and they also did not have money to rent a place so they looked at those who really had the symptoms for them to enter a room in the sickbay.

” Place is in Akuse we had a hospital there so the doctors are the ones taking care of them. All those children care fine. They didn’t show any serious sympoms that warranted hospitalization but we wanted to know the cause of the respiratory illness so we took samples, some were tested for covid-19. There is no cause for alarm”.

Recently, some 135 students and staff of Achimota School tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, told journalists that samples were taken from 843 students (348 boarders and 459 day students) and 36 teaching and non-teaching staff as of July 3, 2021.

One hundred thirty-five of the 550 results released so far, tested positive.

The results of 293 samples of day students are yet to come in.

Pulse Ghana

The testing began after three students went to the school’s sickbay with influenza-like symptoms, Dr Kuma-Aboaye said.

They tested positive, were isolated and their contacts placed under mandatory quarantine.