Mallam Bawa is said to have ordered some boys to capture the victim, after which his finger was cut off.

Narrating his ordeal, the victim, 18-year-old Abubakar Sadiq, said the incident happened at the Takoradi Central Mosque.

TV3 reports that he was returning from his brother’s house last Tuesday when he was informed that Mallam Bawa had ordered his arrest.

READ ALSO: Expect another heavy rainstorm today – Meteo Service warns

The victim, Abubakar Sadiq

He said he was overpowered by the four boys and subsequently sent to the Islamic scholar to be punished.

Sadiq said after being accused of stealing a wall clock, toilet roll and a pipe head belonging to one of the Islamic schools, he was tied with a rope.

According to him, despite pleading innocent, his little finger placed on the board and a knife and a pair of scissors used to cut it off.

“His boys tied my legs and placed my finger on a board and he then used a knife and a pair of scissor to cut my finger, before putting it in a hot oil,” the victim said, as quoted by 3news.

The matter was subsequently reported to their Zongo chief after the boy told his elder brother about his ordeal.

The victim’s elder brother, Shaibu Awudu, said the Mallam justified his actions, saying it was meant to serve as a deterrent to other boys.

“When I saw the mallam I asked why he refused to take my brother to the Police station but decided to cut his finger and again if Sharia Law has now been introduced in Takoradi,” Awudu said.

Meanwhile, the Mallam has since been invited by the Takoradi Central Police Station for interrogation.