The GMA said persons living in the Northern and Middle sector should expect some rains and thunder.

In a statement, the Agency said 10 out of 16 regions will be affected by the rainstorm, adding that there will also be windy conditions.

“A rainstorm observed today Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 0245GMT over Benin is expected to propagate westward into the country this morning to affect most places in the Northern and Middle sector with rains and thunder,” the statement said, as quoted by Starr FM.com.gh.

“Rainfall and windy conditions of varying intensities are expected over Northeast, Northern, Oti, Bono East, Savannah, Bono, Upper West, Eastern, Volta and Ashanti region.”

Earlier, some parts of Accra were submerged in floods following a heavy downpour on Tuesday dawn.

The GMA, however, listed the areas which will be most affected by the upcoming rainstorm.

These include Yendi, Dambai, Banda, Bimbila, Chereponi, Gambaga, Garu, Walewale, Karaga, Tamale, Yeji, Kintampo, Buipe,, Funsi, Wa, Yala, Sawla, Damongo, Kete Krachi, Addo Nkwanta, Kwame Danso, Atebubu, Wenchi, Ho , Koforidua, Kumasi and Nkawkaw.