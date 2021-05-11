Takoradi Technical University students reject certificate

The University was running the programme in affiliation with the Cape Coast Technical University and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, USA.

The students upon completion of the programme in July 2020 and graduation in October, were issued the certificates without any reference to the Cape Coast Technical University and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

The Course Leader for the 2020 batch, Justice Ato Bentil indicated that the aggrieved students would use every legal means and appropriate avenue to compel the authorities of TTU to issue them the right certificates.

He stated that the grading system and syllabus used during the duration of the course came from CTU and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University, therefore, they expected the certificates to be issued by those institutions and not the Takoradi Technical University.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Takoradi Technical University, Kow Richardson-Nketsiah, GNA reported has rejected the assertions by the students.

Kow Richardson-Nketsiah said the institution has the mandate to issue the certificates.

He stated that although the University was running the programme in affiliation with the Cape Coast Technical University, it received accreditation last year to independently run the course adding it has the power to issue the certificates to the students despite being enrolled before receiving the accreditation.