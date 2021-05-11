RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Takoradi Technical University students reject certificate

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Some aggrieved students of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) have rejected the Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering certificates issued to them by the University upon completion of the programme in 2020.

Takoradi Technical University
Takoradi Technical University Pulse Ghana

According to the students, before the authorities enrolled them for the course in August 2018, they were told that it had not secured accreditation to independently run the course.

Recommended articles

The University was running the programme in affiliation with the Cape Coast Technical University and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, USA.

The students upon completion of the programme in July 2020 and graduation in October, were issued the certificates without any reference to the Cape Coast Technical University and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

The Course Leader for the 2020 batch, Justice Ato Bentil indicated that the aggrieved students would use every legal means and appropriate avenue to compel the authorities of TTU to issue them the right certificates.

He stated that the grading system and syllabus used during the duration of the course came from CTU and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University, therefore, they expected the certificates to be issued by those institutions and not the Takoradi Technical University.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Takoradi Technical University, Kow Richardson-Nketsiah, GNA reported has rejected the assertions by the students.

Kow Richardson-Nketsiah said the institution has the mandate to issue the certificates.

He stated that although the University was running the programme in affiliation with the Cape Coast Technical University, it received accreditation last year to independently run the course adding it has the power to issue the certificates to the students despite being enrolled before receiving the accreditation.

He revealed that the grading system used for assessing the students was not different from the one used by the Cape Coast Technical University.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here's why Angel Fm's Captain Smart has been suspended

Captain Smart carrying a bag of cement

Korle Bu doctor allegedly poisons colleague's water with HIV blood

Korle Bu Teaching hospital

Mahama is even responsible for the delay in Jesus' 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Mahama is responsible for the delay in Jesus’ 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Revealed: Paul Adom-Otchere’s wife is a Chelsea fan

Paul Adom-Otchere and his wife Rosemary-Beryl