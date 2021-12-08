Tamale: GH¢1.9m bus terminal left to rot after 5 years of completion

The bus terminal which was constructed at a cost of GH¢1.9 million has not been used ever since its completion.

The terminal funded by the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) in 2015 with funding from the World Bank under the Urban Development Grant is yet to be opened for business.

The project located at Datoyili in Tamale was constructed to ease overcrowding at the Tamale bus station.

The facility was furnished with auxiliary facilities such as parking lodges, drivers resting rooms, washrooms, passenger stands, and a security lodge.

Weeds have taken over the entire lorry terminal, with livestock and suspected miscreants competing over space for abode.