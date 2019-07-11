This comes after an outbreak of polio type 2 was detected from an environmental sample within the metropolis.

In a statement, the Ministry described the polio outbreak as a public health emergency.

The Ministry, however, said it is putting in place measures in order to contain the virus and to prevent it from spreading.

“The Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service in collaboration of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) through routine surveillance activities on polio, has detected and confirmed polio virus type 2 from environmental samples in the Tamale metropolis, Northern Region.

“This constitutes a public health emergency,” a statement signed by the Chief Director of the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said it is currently collaborating with its partners on “detailed field investigations to identify possible sources of infection and determine the extent of geographic spread.”

“Risk assessment and potential for further spread, including transmission to humans; surveillance enactment, advocacy; and communication and social mobilization.

“As part of measures to prevent further spread and protect against spread to humans, the general public is encouraged to observe improved personal hygiene and good sanitation practices,” the statement added.