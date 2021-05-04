Tamale to get dumsor timetable soon

Over the weekend, power supply to certain parts of the metropolis including Lamashegu, Lamakara, Industrial Area, UDS- Dungu Campus, Chogu, and others were cut off from the grid.

According to the Corporate Communications Manager at NEDCo, Maxwell Kotoka, his outfit is working to address the technical challenges.

"We are sure that in the next couple of hours or a maximum of two days, we should be able to come up with a defined schedulem," he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

He debunked suggestions that NEDCo was not being transparent enough over the power crisis in the region.

Kotoka said scheduled power cuts are publicised as and when they are set to occur.

"We have not hidden that from them. As open as we are, management has issued statements explaining that these two difficulties will compel us to restrain the distribution of power...right from the beginning, we are unable to tell in very clear terms how much load we will have shed at what time.