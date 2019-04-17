Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has advised parents to teach their kids how to swim in these times of floods.

According to him, there is the need to adopt certain survival techniques in case of the floods resurface.

He said Ghana is likely to be in “trouble” should another heavy downpour hit the country.

“Teach your children how to swim so that they can survive during floods. Let’s pray against two days rain in this country, otherwise we are in trouble,” Mr. Jacobs said on Adom FM.

So far, a total of 12 lives have been lost as a result of floods in Accra in the space of just a week.

Many parts of Accra and its environs got flooded after last Sunday’s heavy downpour in the capital.

Areas like the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kanashie, Dansoman, Ablekuma, Tema and Ashaiman, among others, were all left flooded.

Reacting to this, Mr. Jacobs said residents must also stop building on waterways to avert the situation

“I know Accra very well and all lands allocated for storm drains have been sold and the residents there are now suffering,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, government has allocated GH¢197 million for the desilting of choked drains and other drainage works in the country.