Teachers declare indefinite strike in Ghana and here are the reasons

Addressing the media, the National President of GNAT, Isaac Owusu said all teachers should heed to the directive.

ece-auto-gen

“The distribution of laptops to all teachers is of concern. The rampant changes of school calendar without recourse to negotiation with the teacher unions is affecting the smooth operation of the service. Also the blockage of teachers salaries by the Office of the Special Prosecutor without recourse to the laid down procedures is a major worry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the light of the above circumstances and given the delays and unfulfilled promises on the part of the employer and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and also threats from the rank and file of our members we the pre tertiary teacher unions do stand with our members and hereby declare a nationwide industrial action effective today, Wednesday March 20, 2024, to press home our demand,” he stated.