Teachers declare indefinite strike in Ghana and here are the reasons

Evans Annang

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) have declared a nationwide strike.

Teacher in Ghana
Teacher in Ghana

Key grievances highlighted include the ongoing withholding of teachers’ salaries, unilateral changes to timetables without consulting the unions, and delays in the distribution of laptops to teachers.

Addressing the media, the National President of GNAT, Isaac Owusu said all teachers should heed to the directive.

Illustrative Photo: Secondary school students in Ghana
Illustrative Photo: Secondary school students in Ghana ece-auto-gen

“The distribution of laptops to all teachers is of concern. The rampant changes of school calendar without recourse to negotiation with the teacher unions is affecting the smooth operation of the service. Also the blockage of teachers salaries by the Office of the Special Prosecutor without recourse to the laid down procedures is a major worry.”

“In the light of the above circumstances and given the delays and unfulfilled promises on the part of the employer and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and also threats from the rank and file of our members we the pre tertiary teacher unions do stand with our members and hereby declare a nationwide industrial action effective today, Wednesday March 20, 2024, to press home our demand,” he stated.

This action stems from what they describe as the government’s negligence in addressing their conditions of service.

