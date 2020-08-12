He said the policy is at its final stages and it will be included in the new conditions of service for teachers across the country.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh said licensed teachers will receive 1,200 cedis yearly and non licensed ones will receive 600 cedis.

This, he said, will enable teachers to upgrade themselves for the good of their students.

“It will enable teachers to invest in improving and upgrading their skills and keeping abreast with modern trends to assist in improving learning outcomes.”

Matthew Opoku Prempeh,

Shedding more light on the allowance, the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Mr. Angel Carbonu, said the initiative has been captured in the upcoming conditions of service for teachers.

“It is very welcome to us. It is part of the negotiated conditions of service that we are about to sign with the Ministry [of Education] and the Ghana Education Service,” he said on Citi FM.