Speaking at a ceremony to present Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) 113 for the creation of the Bono East Region on Wednesday, 13 February 2019, Nana Addo said: "Techiman has been chosen as the capital of the Bono East Region."

He has, however, assured the people that development of Bono East Region will spread across all the towns and villages.

President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs speaking at the ceremony said "the competition for the capital cannot and will not divide us".

Out of the total 29,542 voters from 11 districts and municipalities namely Atebubu -Amantin Municipality, Nkoranza South District, Nkoranza North District, Kintampo South District, Kintampo North District, Pru West District, Pru East District, Sene East District, Sene West District, Techiman North District and Techiman Municipality, 99.5% (448,545) of the voters endorsed the creation of the new region while 0.3% (1,384) voted against it.