Tema Mankralo hails IGP, POMAB for effective policing

“Your humility and respect for both the old and young in society is commendable. We appreciate your leadership. The commander you brought here has been very good and efficient in dealing with crimes in our communities. Because of you, Tema is safe, and we are grateful for your leadership,” said Nii Adjetey Agbo.

IGP Dampare, in response, thanked the traditional leaders for their support and collaboration with the Police in their fight against crime. He emphasised that the Police are servants of the people and must work to ensure the safety and satisfaction of the community.

The event marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the Tema Traditional Council and the Ghana Police Service, highlighting the importance of community collaboration in maintaining peace and security.

Similarly, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has commended the collaborative efforts between the EC, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and the National Election Security Task Force, describing their work as amazing and fruitful.

During a meeting held at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission, Mensa expressed her gratitude to the IGP and the security task force for their effective partnership, which has been instrumental in preparing for the upcoming national election on 7th December. She emphasised the commission’s confidence in the security agencies’ ability to ensure incident-free polls.

“I’m happy to note that all the activities we have undertaken so far have been very successful and inclusive, and all citizens who wished to register had the opportunity to do so,” Mensa stated. “We couldn’t have done this without the cooperation of our security agencies. We had meetings with the IGP and the national security task force, and I would like to recognise the amazing work they have done so far. We’ve enjoyed fruitful collaboration with them, and that has led to the successful exercises we have had so far.”

Mensa highlighted the efficiency of the national election security task force, which comprises personnel from various security agencies across the country. Under the leadership of Dr Dampare, the task force has ensured the safety of EC personnel and their activities nationwide.

“We enjoyed police presence in all our registration centres, and the police also provided security for our mobile teams as they moved around the country,” Mensa added. “I would like to pledge our commitment to always work with the security agencies to ensure our objectives of ensuring free and transparent elections are achieved.”