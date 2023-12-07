The 2024 budget expected to be approved today by Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Wednesday, November 29, declared a voice vote on the approval of the budget in favor of the Majority after the conclusion of the debate.

However, the Minority Caucus challenged the ruling and opted for a headcount, forcing the Majority group to stage a walkout.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, subsequently announced that the headcount vote would be conducted today, December 7, on the approval of the economic policy and budget statement of the government to pave the way for the approval of budget estimates.

Parliament was expected to conduct a headcount on the approval of the 2024 budget on November 30, 2023.

Pulse Ghana

According to them, the Speaker in his utterance following a voice vote on the floor had ruled in favor of the Majority side only to beat a U-turn after the Minority had challenged the voice vote and demanded a headcount.

They further accused the Speaker of employing delay tactics to ensure that members on the Minority side who were not in the chamber could rush in to be counted after the Speaker had demanded that members stand after their names were mentioned to be counted.

