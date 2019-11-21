The event will come off on December 7, 2019, with the aim of catering for the interest in health and fitness by individuals, groups and corporate bodies across Accra.

The Ascent is an Obstacle course race which takes place several times a year. It offers various routes from 3km -10km with over 40 possible different obstacles.

An obstacle course requires participants to overcome various physical obstacles by climbing, crawling, running, balancing, testing their speed, endurance, strength and dexterity in a fun way.

The Ascent boasts a team of experts in the organization of health and fitness events and has successfully organized six events since its inception in 2017.

The Ascent also offers personalized corporate events that can be set up almost anywhere with proven results as effective team-building and morale-boosting activities.

After a stressful year, it’s only right that you keep fit and have fun. That’s why the 3km Ascent Obstacle course is here for you.

For those who like to exercise at night, The Ascent by Night is made for you. This is an evening run that begins just after sunset and takes participants through 3km of obstacles for a fun workout experience.

The Ascent by Night ends with a foam party, games, challenges and an all-round good time!

This event happens exclusively every December to end the year and encourage exercise at this time of year (which is notoriously plagued with parties and indulgence!)

It is a unique night out for sport/fitness enthusiasts, groups of friends, expats, corporate groups and adventure-seekers from all walks of life.

For persons in the corporate sector, The Ascent offers amazing team-building fitness challenges for many organizations, embassies, fitness groups, colleagues and friends.

To register for this year’s event, dial *800*777# or visit the website: www.theascentafrica.com

You can also call the following people for more details:

Tiffany Sey – tiffany.theascent@gmail.com - 0200 22 11 99

Catherine Manianga – catherine.manianga@theascentafrica.com - 0265 22 54 51

Meanwhile, below are the ticket options:

TICKET ONLY = GHc60

Per Person

- TICKET & T-SHIRT = GHc100 Per Person

- TICKET WITH FOOD & DRINKS (With Private Tent And Seating) = GHc150 Per Person

- TICKET WITH T-SHIRT AND FOOD & DRINKS (With Private Tent And Seating) = GHc 190 Per Person