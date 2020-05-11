He said the Christian church is not a centre for the exchange of goods and services for money, but the preparatory ground for the human souls raised by God for the kingdom of heaven.

According to him, the history of Christianity that the sacred bride of Jesus Christ which we refer to as the church would degenerate to such an inglorious state that gives the ungodly the impetus to nickname it adding that it is "wrong" for anyone to suggest the church is a business and a "lucrative" one for that matter.

His comments come on the back of allegations that some churches especially what is popularly referred to as 'one-man churches' have turned their places of worship into a business where all sorts of miracle items are sold to members making the pastors rich.

Bishop Yarboi has a different view and said the churches are not businesses.

Speaking on Accra-based Class FM, he stated that "It is wrong, what makes church business very lucrative? The church is not built for business but churches get involve in business agendas and so, the church is not for business. I always tell people ‘come and try’ only for you to realise that what you think is not so."

"We have many churches and more churches will be springing up because people want respite, people want a place where they could express themselves in the midst of difficulty, in the midst of challenging times and so people will speculate, people will have various kinds of ideas so since we have freedom of worship people will want to express themselves by starting to start a church and I don’t think people also take a survey of churches that close down, they only talk about churches because you’ll see the signboard and sometimes have they entered in to see what it takes to run a church, to manage a church?" he asked.

He added: "Many years ago if you want somebody’s house or land to start a church, they used to give it to us for free but now [people are] thinking that we are making money. I wish everybody could be given the opportunity to start a church because when you start a church remember it’s not only the building, it’s the people who make up the church and you [pastor] becomes a lawyer, doctor, teacher and everything to people so it's not necessarily that we’ve seen churches all around the place so it means that it becomes a business, it's not a business its rather meeting some of the shortfalls that are in our country, in our community."