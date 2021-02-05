The Electoral Commission (EC) Chair is currently in a legal tussle with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the results of the 2020 elections.

The NDC and its presidential candidate John Mahama maintain that the Commission supervised a flawed election.

With the election petition currently ongoing at the Supreme Court, lead counsel for Mahama, Tastsu Tsikata is expected to cross-examine the EC boss at some point.

Abraham Amaliba

“The day Jean Adukwei Mensa, the first respondent, will mount the witness box will, Ghana will be very interesting and I can’t wait to see my lead counsel Tsatsu Tsikata interrogating Jean Mensa in the witness box during a cross-examination,” Mr. Amaliba told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3news.

He noted that the EC Chair was the peak of the whole litigation and the NDC’s contest of the election results.

Mr. Amaliba, who is a member of the petitioner’s communications team, said he cannot wait for the day of the cross-examination.

“So we expect that Tsatsu Tsikata will explore lots of angles that will trigger many revelations surrounding the court petition.”

“So, we are really waiting for all applications to be filed and cleared to make way for the day Tsatsu will face Jean Mensh in the witness box.”

On Wednesday, the petitioner filed a motion to inspect some official documents of the Electoral Commission (EC).

However, the application was dismissed by the Supreme Court, who held that the petitioner has not proven that he does not already have the documents they are asking to inspect.