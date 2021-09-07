The 'dumsor' economy you left is not better than this 'Free SHS' economy - John Kumah berates Mahama

He said the current is in a far better shape than the power crisis-laden one the erstwhile NDC administration left.

In a statement, he said: “We are surprised to hear that His Excellency the former president wants us to believe that the Dumsor economy which he left was better than the free education economy we’re enjoying today even in the midst of Covid. “I disagree with him on this conclusion because you see, Covid is not a Ghana problem."

"It’s a global universal problem. In fact America, the country that everybody believed had the wherewithal to contain Covid, they needed to create about $1.9 trillion just to shore up the economy. “Add all the G20 countries, they have borrowed $77 trillion to be able to hold their economy together. So clearly anybody that says Covid is not the cause of our woes probably is not really willing to accept the realities of where the world is now."

“So we know that before Covid, the economy of Ghana was one of the best growing economies in the World. In fact, we were growing on average of 7% and things were going very well. Even in 2021 that we’re trying to rebound from Covid, we have grown 3.1% in the 1st quarter. We’ve grown over 8% in the 2nd quarter and still, we’re doing well."

So it shows that listening to President Mahama and the NDC, one thing was clear, no new idea, in terms of alternative on how we can manage this economy. And if they claim that we’ve overborrowed why is the IMF that they claim we should go to is bringing us even $1 billion."

"Just last week, IMF brought Ghana additional $1 billion to be able to manage the Ghanaian economy from Covid. So this is a global situation that has been properly handled by President Akufo-Addo and his government, and we expect the NDC to acknowledge that fact and not to deny it", he added.

Pulse Ghana

John Mahama, in an address to the NDC Professionals Forum at the Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana on Monday, September 6, 2021 said the Ghanaian economy is in shambles.