The NDC died with Jerry John Rawlings – Owusu Bempah

Speaking on the Big Issue on TV3 Thursday, March 30, he said “Nobody is in charge at the moment, you know why, the sport of the NDC is gone with Jerry Rawlings.

“Right now you have what we call the Mahama cult, those who believe in Mahama ideology. If you are not a Mahama person you are out.”

“The NDC has become a personality cult that if you don’t support the incompetent one you are not part.”

He further described the decision by the NDC to change their Minority leadership recently as reckless.

“This reckless decision of taking out Haruna, taking out and Muntaka who has been able to win a seat for you in the heart of the NPP, is not right but we are happy that strategically they don’t have a clue.”

Relatedly, the NDC MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga said the party will kick against the three new tax bills.

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, Hon. Ayariga said unlike the approval of the ministerial nominees where a secret vote was used, a headcount will be conducted to determine whether the new tax bills should be accepted or not and that will help in the rejection of the bills.

“It is going to be a voice vote where if you are not satisfied, we call for a division and then there will be a headcount and the matter will be determined, and I am very confident that all our members will be in the House and vote in line with our position to vote against the bill.”

“You will stand and be counted and everybody including your constituents will be watching and so if you don’t go with your constituents, they will see and measure you accordingly,” he further explained.