The New Africa Foundation releases statement addressing canceled Convention event at Black Stars Square

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In an unexpected turn of events, The New Africa Foundation released an official statement addressing the cancellation of its highly anticipated convention scheduled to occur at the Black Stars Square on January 7.

Black star square
The foundation, which had gained significant attention recently, had organized the event as part of its mission to bring forth new leadership in the political landscape.

Recommended articles

The cancellation has disappointed many supporters and followers of The New Africa Foundation, as they eagerly anticipated the unveiling of a new potential leader and the foundation's vision for a transformative political agenda.

The statement, issued by the foundation's spokesperson, expressed regret for the unforeseen circumstances that led to the cancellation and assured supporters that the decision was not taken lightly.

"We regret to inform you that the Government has canceled the above Pan African Event which was to take place today at the Independence Square in Accra, Ghana.,"

"We have just been informed of the cancelation of this event a couple of hours before its commencement"

"We understand the anticipation and excitement surrounding this event, and we share in the disappointment of our supporters," the statement read.

The Convention
Office of the President
The New Africa Foundation gained traction in the public discourse in recent months, with its mission to introduce a new force in Ghanaian politics.

