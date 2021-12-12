Reverend Sam Korankye-Ankrah said he has the next president of Ghana “in my mouth” but will not disclose it publicly.
‘The next President of Ghana is in my mouth but I won’t say it publicly’ - Rev. Sam Korankye
The General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel International has said he is blessed with the divine power to know who Ghana’s next President would be.
The venerable preacher said this to his congregation during a sermon on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
He also noted that despite being blessed with knowing who Ghana’s next president would be, he doesn’t abuse such powers by prophesying all over the place.
“Ladies and gentlemen I can look into your face and guarantee you that the next president of Ghana is in my mouth. We will decide who will control the resources of this nation,” Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah said.
“But one of the very things you should be happy for me is that, I don’t abuse such power and authority.
“I used them judiciously, very wisely and I am not like those other prophets who just prophecy in a stomach direction manner.”
The Apostle General further stated that he usually holds talks with anybody who loses a presidential election in Ghana before the results are even declared.
“Anybody who loses elections in this country, I talk to them before they lose…I bring them to my office and I tell them in the coming elections, they will not win.
“It's not something I am supposed to say to the congregation because it’s not a good thing to prophecy bad things but I tell them and sometimes they will ask me if there is something I can do about it,” he added.
