There is no plastic rice in Ghana — Food and Drugs Authority

The Authority explained that the same claims were made in 2017, for which samples were subjected to laboratory tests.

In a statement, it said: "Results from the analyses showed that all the samples were in fact authentic rice and not plastic as perceived by the public."

"This is because plastic cannot absorb water and does not mix with water," the release stressed.

Pulse Ghana

It, therefore, pointed out that "the videos on the alleged plastic rice are false and must be ignored."