The FDA urged Ghanaians to ignore videos making rounds on social media about the existence of plastic rice on the Ghanaian market.
There is no plastic rice in Ghana — Food and Drugs Authority
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has denied claims that plastic rice is being imported into the market.
The Authority explained that the same claims were made in 2017, for which samples were subjected to laboratory tests.
In a statement, it said: "Results from the analyses showed that all the samples were in fact authentic rice and not plastic as perceived by the public."
"This is because plastic cannot absorb water and does not mix with water," the release stressed.
It, therefore, pointed out that "the videos on the alleged plastic rice are false and must be ignored."
"The public should be assured that the FDA will continue to monitor the quality and safety of the varieties of rice on the market, both local and imported, to safeguard public health and safety," it added.
