The vociferous lawmaker said there is a plot to assassinate him.

According to him, he received a call from an unknown person telling him that he will be assassinated on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Speaking on the Seat Show on Net 2 TV, Mr. Agyapong said this is not the first time some people are planning to kill him.

He however assured that he is not taking the threat lightly and has instituted measures to protect himself and his family.

The lawmaker dared the supposed assassins to ‘bring on the fight”.

Alan, Bawumia contest for 2024 not healthy for NPP – Kennedy Agyapong

“Next year by this time, we will be alive so that God will touch the hearts of those planning to assassinate me on Thursday and disgrace them. God would have exposed them”, he said.

“I had a call today and the message was that 4am Thursday, there will be an attack on me and my family. I’m not moving an inch so I’m waiting for them. I’m very alert and waiting for them because they can come at anytime, he added.