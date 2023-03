There’s nothing wrong with Akufo-Addo appointing NPP members as Electoral Commissioners - Obiri Boahen

According to him, Akufo-Addo has done no wrong because nowhere in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana is it stated that the president cannot appoint members of his political party as members of the EC.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Lawyer Obiri Boahen added that the constitution mandates the president to fill positions in his government with people who are competent irrespective of their political affiliations.

“The president is acting according to what the constitution says. NDC members are saying that the new commissioners have (NPP) party cards. Even if it is the truth, go through the constitution, is there a disqualification based on party cards?

Pulse Ghana

“What is wrong with them being card-bearing members of the NPP? The constitution only gives the president the power to appoint, it says nothing about disqualification of people affiliated to certain political parties,” he said in Twi.

Obiri Boahen urged the public not to take the objection being raised by the members of the NDC on the newly appointed EC members seriously because the NDC as a party, has decided to paint any action taken by the Akufo-Addo government black.

He added that the NDC should rather focus on ensuring that they will be able to collate their election results rather than crying foul always on issues surrounding the EC.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, March 20, 2023, swore-in three new members of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) at the Jubilee House.

