Theresa Kufour’s death is an irreplaceable loss – Akufo-Addo mourns former 1st Lady

Akufo-Addo added that he would miss her a lot.

“Her passing reminds me keenly of human mortality, that is that Almighty God will come for each and every one of us at the appropriate time.

“My wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I will miss her a lot,” he added.

Touching on the personality of the former first lady, Akufo-Addo said, “Her warmth, kindness and grace were exceptional. She bore the vicissitudes of life with great stoicism and an unshakable belief in the sovereignty of Almighty God.”

Pulse Ghana

Theresa Kufuor served as Ghana’s First Lady from 2001 to 2009 when her husband was the country’s head of state.

John and Theresa are blessed with five children - J. Addo Kufuor, Nana Ama Gyamfi, Saah Kufuor, Agyekum Kufuor and Owusu Afriyie Kufuor. They also have eight grandchildren.