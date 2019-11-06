The outspoken senior police officer believes he is being victimized because of his love to publicly express his thoughts on national issues as a citizen.

Speaking to the media after his appearance in court, ACP Dr. Agordzor said he has no hand in the said plot to destabilize the state adding that "the charges are frivolous."

"I am as strong as anything. Nobody should bog me, I have not committed any crime. I have done nothing wrong. The President called upon us to be citizens so when I express my opinion on WhatsApp platforms unrelated to any alleged coup nobody should bog me down. I will stand for this until the end. You cannot break me down because I am strong for anything," he said.

ACP Agordzor is alleged to have offered some assistance to the alleged lead coup plotter Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm and some eight other suspects including military officers, who have also been charged with treason.

Dr. Agordzor and another top police chief COP Nathan Kofi Boakye has been questioned in connection with the matter.

Watch the video below as he speaks to the media.